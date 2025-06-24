Left Menu

Safety Upgrades for Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting to address safety upgrades for the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage track. Significant decisions were made regarding construction and facility enhancements to ensure a safer, more efficient pilgrim experience while addressing concerns about landslides and shooting stones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial move to enhance safety for pilgrims, Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has instructed officials to identify vulnerable spots along the track leading to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Trikuta hills. This directive was made during the 75th meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB).

The meeting, held at Katra, was attended by newly appointed board members, the LG's Principal Secretary Mandeep K Bhandari, and SMVDSB CEO Anshul Garg. They reviewed past decisions and approved actions taken since the last meeting, highlighting 21 crucial agenda items aimed at improving board operations and pilgrim services.

Key developments discussed included the extension of the yatra track, development of a helipad, and the operationalization of the board's medical college. Concerns about delays in projects like the new helipad were noted, with instructions for completion by October. Sinha also unveiled pilgrim-centric facilities like a battery car parking stand and smart lockers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

