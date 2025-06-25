Left Menu

Lee Je-hoon Returns in High-Octane 'Taxi Driver 3'

'Taxi Driver 3' sees Lee Je-hoon reprise his role as Kim Do-gi, the vigilante taxi driver, with the series premiering in Q4 2025. The season promises thrilling missions and introduces new characters, including Edan Lui from 'Mirror', enhancing its international appeal with a mix of fan favorite returns.

Taxi driver poster (Photo/Instagram@VIU). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Lee Je-hoon is back at the wheel for another gripping season of 'Taxi Driver 3,' reprising his role as the vigilante cabbie Kim Do-gi. This latest installment, announced at the Asia Pacific Video Operators Summit in Indonesia, is slated for a global release in the fourth quarter of 2025, Variety reported.

The new season of the acclaimed series will debut as a Viu original worldwide, targeting all regions except South Korea and mainland China. This decision follows the outstanding success of Season 2. Alongside Je-hoon, cast members Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin, and Bae Yoo-ram will return, promising exhilarating missions for the Rainbow Taxi team, according to reports by Variety.

Adding an international twist, 'Mirror' band member Edan Lui is set to make his Korean drama debut in 'Taxi Driver 3.' Lui will play a character who forges an unexpected alliance with Je-hoon's Kim Do-gi, under the direction of returning duo writer Oh Sang-ho and director Kang Bo-seung. Park Jeong-hoon, CEO of Studio S, expressed excitement over the show's premiere in collaboration with Viu, emphasizing commitment to maintaining the high standards of its predecessors. This comes during Viu's unveiling of its 2025 content slate, also featuring anticipated series such as 'My Youth' and 'My Girlfriend Is a Man!'

