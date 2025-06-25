Left Menu

AICF's New Scheme: Nurturing Young Chess Talent Across India

The AICF has introduced the Top National Players Stipend Scheme to financially support and nurture young chess talent in India. Beneficiaries include 39 girls and 39 boys, who will receive quarterly stipends to enhance their skills and compete at national tournaments, strengthening India's chess ecosystem.

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has launched the Top National Players Stipend Scheme (TNPSS), a financial initiative aimed at nurturing India's budding chess talents. Spearheaded by AICF President Nitin Narang, this project is set to provide significant monetary support to young chess players across the country.

Under the scheme, stipends ranging between Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh are being disbursed quarterly to top young chess talents, with an initial distribution of Rs 42.30 lakh for April to June. This initiative supports players as young as seven, extending up to the U-19 category, emphasizing the AICF's commitment to supporting grassroots development.

Narang emphasized the scheme's broader impact, stating, "For the first time, we're making direct investments in our young players' futures." He also underscored the significance of national tournaments as crucial forums for identifying and nurturing talent, aiming to reinforce India's chess ecosystem.

