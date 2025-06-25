Fashion Icons Isha Ambani and Sonam Kapoor Shine at Serpentine Summer Party

Fashion luminaries Isha Ambani and Sonam Kapoor captivated guests at the 2025 Serpentine Summer Party, a prestigious fundraiser co-hosted by Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett. Hosted in London's Serpentine South Gallery, the invitation-only event aimed to unify leaders from the worlds of art, fashion, business, and technology.

The internet buzzed with a viral image capturing Isha Ambani, a Non-Executive Director at Reliance Industries, and Sonam Kapoor posing alongside Blanchett. Ambani, who led the Inaugural Serpentine Host Committee, dazzled in a Valentino ensemble complete with diamond earrings and elegant silver heels, while Kapoor rocked a culturally resonant Kimono jacket from Dior's Fall 2025 collection.

Isha Ambani's presence at the event follows her standout appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. She wore a striking Anamika Khanna creation and is regularly seen shining at high-profile fashion events. Her 2024 Met Gala look, designed by Rahul Mishra, embraced sustainability with exquisite floral elements and detailed craftsmanship, conveying a message of hope for the planet.

(With inputs from agencies.)