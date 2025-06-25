Left Menu

Fashion Icons Isha Ambani and Sonam Kapoor Shine at Serpentine Summer Party

Isha Ambani and Sonam Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the Serpentine Summer Party 2025, co-hosted by Cate Blanchett. The event brought together art, fashion, and business luminaries. Isha dazzled in Valentino, while Sonam flaunted a Dior Kimono. The London event highlighted their fashion prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:28 IST
Isha Ambani, Sonam Kapoor with Cate Blanchett (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Fashion luminaries Isha Ambani and Sonam Kapoor captivated guests at the 2025 Serpentine Summer Party, a prestigious fundraiser co-hosted by Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett. Hosted in London's Serpentine South Gallery, the invitation-only event aimed to unify leaders from the worlds of art, fashion, business, and technology.

The internet buzzed with a viral image capturing Isha Ambani, a Non-Executive Director at Reliance Industries, and Sonam Kapoor posing alongside Blanchett. Ambani, who led the Inaugural Serpentine Host Committee, dazzled in a Valentino ensemble complete with diamond earrings and elegant silver heels, while Kapoor rocked a culturally resonant Kimono jacket from Dior's Fall 2025 collection.

Isha Ambani's presence at the event follows her standout appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. She wore a striking Anamika Khanna creation and is regularly seen shining at high-profile fashion events. Her 2024 Met Gala look, designed by Rahul Mishra, embraced sustainability with exquisite floral elements and detailed craftsmanship, conveying a message of hope for the planet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

