Left Menu

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi Paves Way for Kashmir's Cinematic Renaissance

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi discussed film promotion opportunities with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, highlighting plans for a film city and cultural sites in Kashmir. Meanwhile, Santoshi is set to release 'Lahore 1947', featuring Sunny Deol and produced by Aamir Khan, after a rigorous shooting schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:30 IST
Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi Paves Way for Kashmir's Cinematic Renaissance
Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and J-K LG Manoj Sinha (Image source: Raj Bhavan, Srinagar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi engaged in a significant discussion with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday. The focus of their dialogue was the promotion and expansion of film-related activities within the picturesque Kashmir valley. Accompanying Santoshi were Shri Pradeep Sharma, Founder, and Shri Rahul Nehra, Founder & Managing Director of Citara Group.

The Citara Group delegation laid out their ambitious plans, which include establishing a film city in Srinagar. They also proposed opening a cinema hall and a film museum in Pahalgam, aiming to transform the region into a vibrant cultural hub. This initiative seeks to boost local economy and tourism through cinematic ventures.

On a different note, Rajkumar Santoshi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Lahore 1947'. Starring Sunny Deol, this film wrapped up its intensive 70-day shooting schedule in 2024. Notably, Aamir Khan has joined the project as a producer under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, promising a cinematic treat with involvement from Preity G Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025