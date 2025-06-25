Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi Paves Way for Kashmir's Cinematic Renaissance

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi engaged in a significant discussion with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday. The focus of their dialogue was the promotion and expansion of film-related activities within the picturesque Kashmir valley. Accompanying Santoshi were Shri Pradeep Sharma, Founder, and Shri Rahul Nehra, Founder & Managing Director of Citara Group.

The Citara Group delegation laid out their ambitious plans, which include establishing a film city in Srinagar. They also proposed opening a cinema hall and a film museum in Pahalgam, aiming to transform the region into a vibrant cultural hub. This initiative seeks to boost local economy and tourism through cinematic ventures.

On a different note, Rajkumar Santoshi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Lahore 1947'. Starring Sunny Deol, this film wrapped up its intensive 70-day shooting schedule in 2024. Notably, Aamir Khan has joined the project as a producer under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, promising a cinematic treat with involvement from Preity G Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal.

(With inputs from agencies.)