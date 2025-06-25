Brass City: Moradabad's Artisans Carve Global Recognition Amid Challenges

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla engaged with brass handicraft exporters in Moradabad, discussing their longstanding concerns over duty drawbacks and the GST imposition's impact. This meeting precedes the inauguration of Samvidhan Park, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

During his visit, Birla emphasized the importance of building a self-reliant India through enhanced exports. In a social media post, he praised Moradabad, known as the 'Brass City,' for its artistic contributions that significantly bolster India's foreign exchange earnings.

Birla also inaugurated Samvidhan Park, a project by the Moradabad Municipal Corporation, aiming to educate children on India's Constitution and its rich cultural history, stretching from the Indus Valley Civilization to today's modern nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)