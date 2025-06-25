Left Menu

Lavish Lagoon Love: Bezos and Sanchez's Million-Euro Venetian Wedding

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez are celebrating their wedding in Venice, attracting global attention. Despite protests over the lavish event, they've donated 3 million euros to local causes. The festivities include a series of exclusive parties attended by A-list guests from entertainment, politics, and finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:50 IST
Lavish Lagoon Love: Bezos and Sanchez's Million-Euro Venetian Wedding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his journalist fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, have arrived in Venice to celebrate their highly-anticipated wedding. The romantic Italian city is set to host a series of ostentatious VIP parties over three days, costing an estimated 40-48 million euros and drawing numerous protests from locals.

The famous duo was seen entering the exclusive Aman Venice Hotel, a temporary home to many of the event's high-profile guests. Despite criticism, they have addressed concerns by donating 3 million euros to local environmental and educational institutions, showing a gesture of good faith to the community.

The festivities, attended by celebrities and industry leaders alike, will culminate with a grand celebration at the historic Arsenale in Venice. With privacy measures tightly in place, the events aim to shield the stars from public attention, affirming Venice's status as a luxurious wedding destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025