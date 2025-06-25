Lavish Lagoon Love: Bezos and Sanchez's Million-Euro Venetian Wedding

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his journalist fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, have arrived in Venice to celebrate their highly-anticipated wedding. The romantic Italian city is set to host a series of ostentatious VIP parties over three days, costing an estimated 40-48 million euros and drawing numerous protests from locals.

The famous duo was seen entering the exclusive Aman Venice Hotel, a temporary home to many of the event's high-profile guests. Despite criticism, they have addressed concerns by donating 3 million euros to local environmental and educational institutions, showing a gesture of good faith to the community.

The festivities, attended by celebrities and industry leaders alike, will culminate with a grand celebration at the historic Arsenale in Venice. With privacy measures tightly in place, the events aim to shield the stars from public attention, affirming Venice's status as a luxurious wedding destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)