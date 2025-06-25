Delhi Police Unveils Modern Venue 'Mangal Sadan'

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inaugurated 'Mangal Sadan', a newly modernized multipurpose facility at the Police Colony in Malviya Nagar on Wednesday. The venue, replacing an old community hall, will host official and personal events such as weddings for Delhi Police personnel and government employees.

Crafted with modern facilities, the venue boasts a seating capacity of 300-350, featuring a main hall measuring 3,562 sq ft and a 1,260 sq ft stage, alongside extensive parking. The project, known for its swift execution, was completed in just 94 days, covering an impressive built-up area of 31,650 sq ft.

The unveiling of Mangal Sadan marks the second such initiative by Delhi Police, following 'Utsav Sadan' at New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp. Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, while praising this people-centric venture, highlighted the efficient execution by the Delhi Police and the Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL). In attendance were Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora and other senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)