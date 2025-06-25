Left Menu

Delhi Police Unveils Modern Venue 'Mangal Sadan'

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inaugurated 'Mangal Sadan', a multi-purpose facility in Malviya Nagar's Police Colony. Replacing an old community hall, the new venue caters to official and personal events for Delhi Police and government employees. It was completed in 94 days and features a 350-guest capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:36 IST
Delhi Police Unveils Modern Venue 'Mangal Sadan'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inaugurated 'Mangal Sadan', a newly modernized multipurpose facility at the Police Colony in Malviya Nagar on Wednesday. The venue, replacing an old community hall, will host official and personal events such as weddings for Delhi Police personnel and government employees.

Crafted with modern facilities, the venue boasts a seating capacity of 300-350, featuring a main hall measuring 3,562 sq ft and a 1,260 sq ft stage, alongside extensive parking. The project, known for its swift execution, was completed in just 94 days, covering an impressive built-up area of 31,650 sq ft.

The unveiling of Mangal Sadan marks the second such initiative by Delhi Police, following 'Utsav Sadan' at New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp. Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, while praising this people-centric venture, highlighted the efficient execution by the Delhi Police and the Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL). In attendance were Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora and other senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025