Delhi's Dastkar Nature Bazaar Unveils Vibrant 2025-26 Calendar

The Delhi Tourism department has announced an exciting calendar for the Dastkar Nature Bazaar 2025-26, featuring a diverse range of fairs and festivals that are set to captivate the public.

Beginning with the Monsoon Mela from August 7 to 18 at Kisan Haat in Andheria Modh, this series of events will merge crafts, culture, and cuisine from across India in a single location. According to senior officials, nine themed events are scheduled between August 2025 and April 2026.

Highlights include the Festival of Light in October, the Great Handloom Bazaar in November, and the Winter Mela in December. The Great Handloom Bazaar will present traditional textile styles and handmade products crafted by local artisans and weavers. In March 2026, the Annual Sale Event will offer handicrafts at discounted prices, allowing visitors to purchase directly from the craftspeople. The events, held at the Dastkar Nature Bazaar's permanent venue, aim to promote sustainable livelihoods for artisans and enrich Delhi's cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)