Left Menu

Rakesh Sharma on the Transformative Power of Space Travel

Astronaut Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian in space, discussed the transformative impact of space travel on human perspective. Speaking on a podcast, Sharma described how viewing Earth from space emphasises its shared ownership. Sharma reflected on India's recent space success, expressing optimism for the country's future in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 00:10 IST
Rakesh Sharma on the Transformative Power of Space Travel
Astronaut
  • Country:
  • India

Astronaut Rakesh Sharma, revered as the first Indian to travel into space in 1984, has shared his insights on how space travel alters the human perspective, encouraging a view that Earth belongs to everyone. His reflections came in a podcast released by the Ministry of Defence, coinciding with India's latest space expedition.

Sharma's historic 1984 space endeavor took him to the Soviet Union's Salyut-7 space station, where he spent eight days. Fast forward to today, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla etched his name in history by joining a commercial mission to the International Space Station, symbolizing India's return to space travel after 41 years.

In his podcast, Sharma, who recited 'Sare Jehan se Acha...' from space, recalled his selection and training as a test pilot for the Indo-Soviet mission. Despite the technological advances since Sharma's analogue-era mission, he emphasized that the mental impact of experiencing space remains profound, fundamentally changing one's worldview.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025