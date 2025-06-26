India's Stellar Voyage: Rakesh Sharma Reflects on Space Travel

Astronaut Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel to space in 1984, recently shared insights on how such journeys transform human perspectives. He stated, "this planet belongs to everyone," emphasizing the collective ownership of Earth.

Sharma's remarks came through a podcast by the Ministry of Defence coinciding with India's historic return to space. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, alongside astronauts from the US, Poland, and Hungary, embarked on a landmark commercial mission to the International Space Station.

Reflecting on his pioneering space trip, Sharma reminisced about the rigorous training in Russia, the Indo-Soviet spaceflight, and the inspiring view of India from orbit. As India advances in space exploration, Sharma believes the nation could emerge as a leading force in this frontier.