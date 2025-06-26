India's Stellar Voyage: Rakesh Sharma Reflects on Space Travel
Astronaut Rakesh Sharma reveals how space travel redefines human perspectives, saying it illustrates Earth's shared ownership. He reflects on his 1984 space journey, while celebrating India returning to space as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla joins a commercial mission. Sharma anticipates India leading future space exploration.
- Country:
- India
Astronaut Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel to space in 1984, recently shared insights on how such journeys transform human perspectives. He stated, "this planet belongs to everyone," emphasizing the collective ownership of Earth.
Sharma's remarks came through a podcast by the Ministry of Defence coinciding with India's historic return to space. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, alongside astronauts from the US, Poland, and Hungary, embarked on a landmark commercial mission to the International Space Station.
Reflecting on his pioneering space trip, Sharma reminisced about the rigorous training in Russia, the Indo-Soviet spaceflight, and the inspiring view of India from orbit. As India advances in space exploration, Sharma believes the nation could emerge as a leading force in this frontier.
ALSO READ
NASA and Axiom Space Delay Axiom-4 Mission Launch Following Rocket Leak
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station postponed to June 22.
NASA puts off Sunday's launch of Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station; new launch date to be announced in coming days.
Peggy Whitson Leads Historic Axiom Space Launch to ISS
SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket lifts-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre at 12:01 pm IST towards the International Space Station.