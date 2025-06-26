Left Menu

Neglected After the Storm: Afro-Mexican Communities Demand Urgent Action

Afro-descendant communities in Mexico's Pacific coast, heavily affected by Hurricane Erick, call on President Claudia Sheinbaum for urgent aid. The storm devastated areas with little governmental support, highlighting systemic neglect towards Afro-Mexicans and their vulnerability to climate-induced disasters.

Afro-descendant communities along Mexico's Pacific coast are urging President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration for an immediate response following the devastation caused by Hurricane Erick. The communities, primarily Black and economically disadvantaged, say they have been disproportionately harmed by hurricanes over recent years.

Hurricane Erick, which quickly intensified over the Pacific, struck Costa Chica as a Category 3 storm, disabling power for nearly 300,000 individuals, causing landslides and flooding, and resulting in the tragic death of a 1-year-old boy. Rights organizations report that over 80 percent of the affected population in Oaxaca and Guerrero comprises Afro-descendants, who have received limited aid from the government.

This disaster has reignited discussions about historic neglect and systemic racism faced by these communities. Groups like MUAFRO emphasize the urgent need for government intervention, including declaring a disaster, providing temporary housing, and creating employment opportunities. They advocate for comprehensive plans to manage future climate-induced disasters.

