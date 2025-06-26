Left Menu

Unearthing Ancient Rice: Unveiling Pacific Islanders' Early Voyage

Researchers have uncovered the earliest evidence of rice in the Pacific Islands at a cave site in Guam. This discovery sheds light on the voyages of ancient islanders and the cultural significance of rice, supporting theories about the origins and migrations of early Pacific peoples.

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have discovered the earliest evidence of rice in the Pacific Islands, specifically in a cave on Guam in the Mariana Islands. Published in Science Advances, this find provides critical insights into the voyages of early islanders and their agricultural practices.

This discovery settles long-standing debates about the origins and lifestyles of early Pacific peoples, particularly the first settlers of the Marianas, who sailed from the Philippines 3,500 years ago. Archaeological and DNA analyses confirm these settlers hailed from the central or northern Philippines with Taiwan serving as their ancestral homeland.

The presence of ancient rice suggests a well-planned journey, challenging the notion of accidental ocean crossings. Traditional practices indicate rice's use in ceremonial contexts, rather than everyday sustenance, adding layers to our understanding of early Pacific cultures and migrations.

