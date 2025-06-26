A R Rahman and Pharrell Unite for Louis Vuitton's Musical Fashion Extravaganza

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman teamed up with renowned musician Pharrell Williams to create a captivating Punjabi track for fashion powerhouse Louis Vuitton's 'Summer 2025' showcase in Paris.

The performance, featuring singer Romy, delivered a blend of traditional Punjabi rhythms with modern music, setting the stage for a glamorous runway event on Tuesday.

Pharrell unveiled his latest collection as Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director, with notable celebrities including BTS's J-Hope and music icon Beyonce attending and enjoying the musical collaboration between Rahman and Pharrell.

(With inputs from agencies.)