From Armoured Corps to Westeros: The Story Behind India's Lord of Battles
Lord of Battles, a company in Dehradun, India, crafts historical weaponry and armor for global epics like 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Hobbit'. Founded by ex-Army officer Captain Saurabh Mahajan, it grew from humble beginnings into an international player, blending traditional craftsmanship with a deep passion for history.
Nestled in the serene hills of Dehradun, India, Lord of Battles is curating a legacy of cinematic craftsmanship, creating iconic weapons and armor for blockbuster shows such as 'Game of Thrones'. Former Indian Army officer Captain Saurabh Mahajan founded this unique enterprise, transforming his military discipline into a thriving business.
The journey began unexpectedly with Mahajan meeting an Australian woman who piqued his interest in theater props, eventually leading him to establish the company. The studio, growing from its roots with just three craftspersons, now boasts a team of 200, skilled in traditional techniques, to meet international demand.
Having secured significant contracts, including a $3.5 million deal for 'Game of Thrones', Lord of Battles expands its presence with offices in the U.S. and Spain. Despite the rise of technology, Mahajan champions the enduring appeal of handmade artistry, ever ready for the next historical film challenge.
