Left Menu

From Armoured Corps to Westeros: The Story Behind India's Lord of Battles

Lord of Battles, a company in Dehradun, India, crafts historical weaponry and armor for global epics like 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Hobbit'. Founded by ex-Army officer Captain Saurabh Mahajan, it grew from humble beginnings into an international player, blending traditional craftsmanship with a deep passion for history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 26-06-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 12:52 IST
From Armoured Corps to Westeros: The Story Behind India's Lord of Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nestled in the serene hills of Dehradun, India, Lord of Battles is curating a legacy of cinematic craftsmanship, creating iconic weapons and armor for blockbuster shows such as 'Game of Thrones'. Former Indian Army officer Captain Saurabh Mahajan founded this unique enterprise, transforming his military discipline into a thriving business.

The journey began unexpectedly with Mahajan meeting an Australian woman who piqued his interest in theater props, eventually leading him to establish the company. The studio, growing from its roots with just three craftspersons, now boasts a team of 200, skilled in traditional techniques, to meet international demand.

Having secured significant contracts, including a $3.5 million deal for 'Game of Thrones', Lord of Battles expands its presence with offices in the U.S. and Spain. Despite the rise of technology, Mahajan champions the enduring appeal of handmade artistry, ever ready for the next historical film challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025