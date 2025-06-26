Goa Market Access Expo 2025: Fueling India's Creative and Innovation Capital

The Goa Market Access Expo 2025 witnessed the convergence of over 100 dynamic startups, marking a transformative phase in the state's ambition to become India's nexus for creativity and innovation. Organized by the Startup and IT Promotion Cell, under the aegis of the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, the event facilitated crucial interactions between startups and government entities.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant alongside other dignitaries, the expo underscored Goa's alignment with national initiatives like Startup India. With 635 DPIIT-registered startups and incentives totaling ₹3.9 crore already disbursed, Goa is steadfast in nurturing its entrepreneurial ecosystem. The state's drive toward Atmanirbhar Bharat remains a focal point, as it plans to establish a Global Capability Center to support IT firms and startups.

Sri Rohan A. Khaunte, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, emphasized Goa's ambition to be recognized as India's Creative Capital. The expo served as a testament to the talent and innovation burgeoning within the state. Digital-first initiatives such as the Drone Didi scheme aim to empower women and further Goa's digital transformation roadmap, ensuring inclusive and accessible innovation for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)