Aaron Sorkin developing follow-up to 'The Social Network'

The story of social media giant Facebook and its billionaire owner Mark Zuckerberg is set to be explored further by filmmaker Aaron Sorkin in a follow-up to his critically-acclaimed movie ''The Social Network''.

Sorkin had adapted Ben Mezrich's 2009 book ''The Accidental Billionaires'' for the 2010 movie, which was directed by David Fincher and chronicled how Zuckerberg started Facebook from his dorm at Harvard University as well as the legal dispute he had with co-founder Eduardo Saverin. The sequel is currently titled ''The Social Network Part II'' and is set up at Sony Pictures, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The follow-up will also be directed by Sorkin and will tackle the story behind the Wall Street Journal's article series The Facebook Files by Jeff Horowitz. The reports, published in October 2021, exposed the inner workings of — and multiple harms caused by — the world's largest social network. It is unclear whether Jesse Eisenberg, who played Zuckerberg in the first part, will return for the sequel.

''The Social Network Part II'', which will also paint a broader picture of Facebook's evolution since the original movie, including its influence on global politics and its effect on teens and preteens, will be produced by Todd Black, Peter Rice, Sorkin and Stuart Besser.

''The Social Network'' had received eight Oscar nominations and won three for best adapted screenplay for Sorkin, best original score, and best film editing.

