Akhanda Godavari Project: A Future Icon for Indian Tourism
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the Akhanda Godavari project, an ambitious riverfront development initiative in East Godavari district. This Rs 95 crore project aims to turn the area's Godavari bank into a vibrant cultural and heritage-rich tourist spot. The initiative hopes to complete before the Godavari Pushkaralu festival.
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has set the cornerstone for the Akhanda Godavari project, destined to become a national landmark, during a ceremony held at Pushkara Ghat in East Godavari district on Thursday.
The expansive project, valued at over Rs 95 crore, seeks to convert the Godavari riverbank into a bustling center of cultural, spiritual, and heritage tourism.
Emphasizing the area's spiritual growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, Shekhawat praised local leaders for their dedication to fostering tourism. A pedestrian walkway across the historic Havelock Bridge will be a major attraction, expected to boost tourism before the Godavari Pushkaralu festival.
