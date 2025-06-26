Left Menu

Akhanda Godavari Project: A Future Icon for Indian Tourism

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the Akhanda Godavari project, an ambitious riverfront development initiative in East Godavari district. This Rs 95 crore project aims to turn the area's Godavari bank into a vibrant cultural and heritage-rich tourist spot. The initiative hopes to complete before the Godavari Pushkaralu festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajamahendravaram | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:35 IST
Akhanda Godavari Project: A Future Icon for Indian Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has set the cornerstone for the Akhanda Godavari project, destined to become a national landmark, during a ceremony held at Pushkara Ghat in East Godavari district on Thursday.

The expansive project, valued at over Rs 95 crore, seeks to convert the Godavari riverbank into a bustling center of cultural, spiritual, and heritage tourism.

Emphasizing the area's spiritual growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, Shekhawat praised local leaders for their dedication to fostering tourism. A pedestrian walkway across the historic Havelock Bridge will be a major attraction, expected to boost tourism before the Godavari Pushkaralu festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025