Akhanda Godavari Project: A Future Icon for Indian Tourism

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has set the cornerstone for the Akhanda Godavari project, destined to become a national landmark, during a ceremony held at Pushkara Ghat in East Godavari district on Thursday.

The expansive project, valued at over Rs 95 crore, seeks to convert the Godavari riverbank into a bustling center of cultural, spiritual, and heritage tourism.

Emphasizing the area's spiritual growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, Shekhawat praised local leaders for their dedication to fostering tourism. A pedestrian walkway across the historic Havelock Bridge will be a major attraction, expected to boost tourism before the Godavari Pushkaralu festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)