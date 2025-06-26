Left Menu

Emily in Paris Season 5: New Drama Unfolds in Rome and Paris

The hit series 'Emily in Paris' returns for its fifth season with key cast members, including Thalia Besson, reprising their roles. Filming began in Rome, where Emily navigates new personal and professional challenges while maintaining connections with past interests, promising captivating narrative contrasts between Rome and Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:33 IST
Emily in Paris Season 5: New Drama Unfolds in Rome and Paris
Thalia Besson (Photo/Instagram/@thaliabesson). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Emily in Paris,' the widely acclaimed romantic comedy series, is set to return for its fifth season, bringing back cherished characters and introducing new dynamics. Key cast member Thalia Besson, who adeptly portrayed the enigmatic Genevieve in the previous season, will again grace the screen, according to Variety.

Besson, known as the daughter of acclaimed French director Luc Besson, joins returning actors Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie. This season sees Emily adapting to life in Rome, managing Agence Grateau's Italian division, and developing a relationship with Marcello, a suave heir to a cashmere empire.

A new male character adds complexity to Emily's enduring connections with Gabriel and Alfie, hinting at intriguing developments. Following her initial introduction as a compelling new hire, Genevieve remains a significant presence, as her actions bring intricate tension to the storyline.

Season 5 commenced filming in Rome last month before resuming in Paris, offering viewers a visual feast as it contrasts Emily's Roman adventures with her Parisian past. This dual setting further enriches the narrative, capturing the essence of both cities' allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

