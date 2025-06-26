Left Menu

North Korea Unveils Ambitious Resort to Boost Tourism Amidst Politics

North Korea is set to open its major coastal tourist site, Wonsan-Kalma, aiming to spearhead a new era in its tourism sector. Despite plans to open domestically first, foreign tourism, especially Russian and Chinese, will likely be crucial for economic viability amid residual pandemic travel restrictions.

26-06-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
North Korea is poised to launch the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist zone next week, a pivotal development in its burgeoning tourism sector, though the reopening to international visitors remains uncertain. This ambitious project aims to accommodate 20,000 guests with a range of amenities, creating a potential tourism hub.

Kim Jong Un heralded the area's completion as a significant achievement during an inaugural ceremony, highlighting its role in advancing the country's tourism agenda. While initially catering to domestic tourists, the site is expected to eventually rely on foreign visitors, including a planned Russian tour in July, to sustain its operations financially.

North Korea's cautious approach to international tourism is influenced by lingering pandemic concerns and geopolitical tensions. However, the country continues to explore its tourism potential, albeit amidst complex diplomatic dynamics involving key players like Russia and China, which remain crucial to its economic strategies.

