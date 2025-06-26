Space Swan Soars: Uniting Cultures in Zero Gravity
Joy, a toy swan aboard the Axiom-4 mission, symbolizes unity across cultures as it floats in zero gravity. Selected due to an astronaut's son's love for animals, it represents cultural values from India, Poland, and Hungary, highlighting the shared human experience of space exploration.
- Country:
- India
A small toy swan named Joy has taken on a significant role aboard the Axiom-4 mission, capturing attention as a zero gravity indicator in the Dragon spacecraft. Seen floating during a video link with mission control, Joy adds a touch of whimsy and cultural unity to the journey.
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla chose Joy because of his son Kiash's fondness for animals. This tradition, originating with Yuri Gagarin, sees each mission selecting a toy to mark the transition to weightlessness, adding a memorable aspect to space travel.
Countries including India, Poland, and Hungary see Joy as a symbol of their cultural values like wisdom, purity, and resilience. A statement from Axiom Space emphasized how Joy embodies the shared pursuit of space exploration, representing a harmonious blend of traditions aboard the mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Scare Turned Hoax at ISRO's Spaceport
Axiom-4 Mission Update: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to Launch June 2025
HAL Secures Landmark SSLV Deal with ISRO
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station postponed to June 22.
ISRO and Coffee Board Collaborate for a Sustainable Brew