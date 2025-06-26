Space Swan Soars: Uniting Cultures in Zero Gravity

A small toy swan named Joy has taken on a significant role aboard the Axiom-4 mission, capturing attention as a zero gravity indicator in the Dragon spacecraft. Seen floating during a video link with mission control, Joy adds a touch of whimsy and cultural unity to the journey.

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla chose Joy because of his son Kiash's fondness for animals. This tradition, originating with Yuri Gagarin, sees each mission selecting a toy to mark the transition to weightlessness, adding a memorable aspect to space travel.

Countries including India, Poland, and Hungary see Joy as a symbol of their cultural values like wisdom, purity, and resilience. A statement from Axiom Space emphasized how Joy embodies the shared pursuit of space exploration, representing a harmonious blend of traditions aboard the mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)