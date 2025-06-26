Left Menu

Space Swan Soars: Uniting Cultures in Zero Gravity

Joy, a toy swan aboard the Axiom-4 mission, symbolizes unity across cultures as it floats in zero gravity. Selected due to an astronaut's son's love for animals, it represents cultural values from India, Poland, and Hungary, highlighting the shared human experience of space exploration.

Updated: 26-06-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A small toy swan named Joy has taken on a significant role aboard the Axiom-4 mission, capturing attention as a zero gravity indicator in the Dragon spacecraft. Seen floating during a video link with mission control, Joy adds a touch of whimsy and cultural unity to the journey.

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla chose Joy because of his son Kiash's fondness for animals. This tradition, originating with Yuri Gagarin, sees each mission selecting a toy to mark the transition to weightlessness, adding a memorable aspect to space travel.

Countries including India, Poland, and Hungary see Joy as a symbol of their cultural values like wisdom, purity, and resilience. A statement from Axiom Space emphasized how Joy embodies the shared pursuit of space exploration, representing a harmonious blend of traditions aboard the mission.

