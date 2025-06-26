Delhi Battles Drug Menace: A Collective Fight for a Drug-Free Future

In a significant development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta disclosed that approximately 1,100 arrests have been made over the past few months for drug-related offences. Addressing the gathering at the Yamuna Sports Complex during the International Day Against Drug Abuse, Gupta commended law enforcement while highlighting the indispensable role of public engagement in combating drug abuse.

The event drew inspiration from the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, reiterating the Delhi government's resolute commitment to the national drug-free agenda. Gupta urged citizens to remain vigilant and to actively report suspicious drug activities as a collective responsibility towards eradicating drug consumption by 2047.

Attendees, including Delhi Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, MPs, and MLAs, echoed Gupta's sentiments. As a part of the larger campaign, individuals are encouraged to report drug transactions via a dedicated helpline. Singh emphasized the movement's penetration into every community, reinforcing Delhi's leadership in the nationwide effort to achieve a drug-free society.