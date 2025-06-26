Left Menu

Delhi Prepares Grand Kanwar Yatra for Shiva Devotees: Unprecedented Hospitality Expected

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the upcoming Kanwar Yatra would see unprecedented arrangements for Shiva devotees. Enhanced security, medical support, and exclusive amenities for women are planned. This marks the first time Delhi's government is organizing the event at such an extensive level, emphasizing hospitality and efficient administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:02 IST
Delhi Prepares Grand Kanwar Yatra for Shiva Devotees: Unprecedented Hospitality Expected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is gearing up to host the Kanwar Yatra with unparalleled arrangements to welcome Shiva devotees, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday. Ministers, MLAs, and other officials will greet devotees at various entry points with flower petals, ensuring a memorable experience.

The government is focusing on enhanced security, sanitation, lighting, and medical facilities, with plans for at least 20 camps dedicated to women devotees. Gupta emphasized that this year's festival would be unlike any before, with a high level of government coordination and community involvement through Kanwar Seva Committees.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Kapil Mishra reiterated the government's commitment, urging Kanwar Committees to work earnestly and treat the event as a festival. Preparations include welcome gates and free electricity provisions for camps, making this Kanwar Yatra a landmark event in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025