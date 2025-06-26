Delhi Prepares Grand Kanwar Yatra for Shiva Devotees: Unprecedented Hospitality Expected

Delhi is gearing up to host the Kanwar Yatra with unparalleled arrangements to welcome Shiva devotees, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday. Ministers, MLAs, and other officials will greet devotees at various entry points with flower petals, ensuring a memorable experience.

The government is focusing on enhanced security, sanitation, lighting, and medical facilities, with plans for at least 20 camps dedicated to women devotees. Gupta emphasized that this year's festival would be unlike any before, with a high level of government coordination and community involvement through Kanwar Seva Committees.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Kapil Mishra reiterated the government's commitment, urging Kanwar Committees to work earnestly and treat the event as a festival. Preparations include welcome gates and free electricity provisions for camps, making this Kanwar Yatra a landmark event in Delhi.

