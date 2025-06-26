Delhi Prepares Grand Kanwar Yatra for Shiva Devotees: Unprecedented Hospitality Expected
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the upcoming Kanwar Yatra would see unprecedented arrangements for Shiva devotees. Enhanced security, medical support, and exclusive amenities for women are planned. This marks the first time Delhi's government is organizing the event at such an extensive level, emphasizing hospitality and efficient administration.
Delhi is gearing up to host the Kanwar Yatra with unparalleled arrangements to welcome Shiva devotees, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday. Ministers, MLAs, and other officials will greet devotees at various entry points with flower petals, ensuring a memorable experience.
The government is focusing on enhanced security, sanitation, lighting, and medical facilities, with plans for at least 20 camps dedicated to women devotees. Gupta emphasized that this year's festival would be unlike any before, with a high level of government coordination and community involvement through Kanwar Seva Committees.
Minister of Culture and Tourism Kapil Mishra reiterated the government's commitment, urging Kanwar Committees to work earnestly and treat the event as a festival. Preparations include welcome gates and free electricity provisions for camps, making this Kanwar Yatra a landmark event in Delhi.
