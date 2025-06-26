Kerala's Bold Stand: A Unified Fight Against Drug Abuse

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, launched the fifth phase of the state's No to Drugs campaign, reaffirming the government's dedication to eliminating drug abuse through public participation and innovative initiatives.

Speaking on the International Day Against Drug Abuse, Vijayan assured the protection of informants' privacy and warned officials against breaching trust. He highlighted the crucial role of parents and teachers in combating substance abuse.

New measures, including the Completely Drug-Free Family program and enhanced border inspections, are set to bolster this phase. Additionally, initiatives like the Art-diction competition aim to engage college students, while expanded School Protection Groups will support campuses in their anti-drug efforts.

