Auditioning for Glinda: Amanda Seyfried's Six Attempts for 'Wicked'

Amanda Seyfried auditioned six times for the role of Glinda in Jon M Chu's 2024 musical fantasy film 'Wicked'. Despite her established career, Seyfried was persistent in her efforts to land the role, ultimately losing out to Ariana Grande who starred alongside Cynthia Erivo. The second installment releases November 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:43 IST
Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried revealed she auditioned six times for the coveted role of Glinda in Jon M Chu's upcoming musical fantasy film, 'Wicked'.

Though the established actress is typically beyond regular audition processes, her determination was unwavering due to her personal drive to perfect the part. 'Wicked', scheduled to release in two parts, is an adaptation of the popular Broadway show, itself derived from Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel. Despite Seyfried's efforts, renowned singer and actress Ariana Grande secured the role of Glinda, alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The film's second installment is set for release on November 21.

Seyfried's passion for the project was evident as she balanced a busy schedule to pursue the role that demanded rigorous preparation and self-competition. Reflecting on her experience, Seyfried shared insights during the 'In the Envelope' podcast, emphasizing her pursuit of excellence in her craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

