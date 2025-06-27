Left Menu

Temple Opening Sparks Tourism Surge in Digha: A Coastal Boom?

The opening of the Jagannath temple in Digha, West Bengal has led to a 20% increase in hotel occupancy as visitors flock to the town. Hoteliers are cautious about the long-term impact, with over 20 lakh visitors since April, and call for infrastructural improvements to sustain tourism growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:01 IST
Temple Opening Sparks Tourism Surge in Digha: A Coastal Boom?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The picturesque seaside town of Digha in West Bengal is witnessing a boom in tourism, thanks to the recent opening of the Jagannath temple, which has resulted in a 20% surge in hotel occupancy. This development has brought large crowds of devotees and travelers to enjoy a short stay while offering puja at the temple.

Bipradas Chatterjee, joint secretary of the Digha Hoteliers Association, revealed that since the temple's inauguration in April, visitor numbers to the town have skyrocketed, with over 20 lakh people flocking to approximately 115 hotels in Old Digha and 600 in the New Digha region. However, Chatterjee remains cautious, stating that it is too early to predict whether this boom will be sustained or is merely a temporary influx.

The influx of tourists has also highlighted the need for infrastructural improvements, such as road widening and crowd management strategies during events like Rath Yatra. Despite some unscrupulous hotel owners hiking room tariffs, efforts are underway to enforce transparent pricing, with hoteliers collaborating with the state-run Digha Shankarpur Development Authority for long-term planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025