Left Menu

Unveiling the Mastery of Raphael: Vatican's Restored Rooms Shine

The Vatican Museums have completed the restoration of the last Raphael Room, revealing innovative oil painting techniques by Raphael. The Room of Constantine is now open for visitors, offering insights into high Renaissance artistry and Raphael's unfinished projects due to his untimely death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:22 IST
Unveiling the Mastery of Raphael: Vatican's Restored Rooms Shine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Vatican Museums proudly unveiled the restored Raphael Rooms on Thursday, displaying high Renaissance artistry that challenges even the famed Sistine Chapel. The decade-long restoration of the largest room uncovered Raphael's pioneering technique using oil paint directly on walls, marking a significant discovery in art history.

This remarkable room, the Room of Constantine, was painted by Raphael and his students, dedicated to Roman Emperor Constantine, who advanced Christianity across the Roman Empire. Vatican Museums director Barbara Jatta emphasized that this restoration has rewritten a part of art history, highlighting Raphael's distinctive, unfinished wall painting endeavors.

Despite Raphael's death in 1520 at age 37, which left his ambitious project incomplete, the newly discovered techniques and unfinished paintwork shine light on his innovative methods. As the scaffolding comes down, the Vatican Museums prepare to welcome visitors to this magnificent testament to Renaissance art for the upcoming 2025 Jubilee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025