Unveiling the Mastery of Raphael: Vatican's Restored Rooms Shine

The Vatican Museums proudly unveiled the restored Raphael Rooms on Thursday, displaying high Renaissance artistry that challenges even the famed Sistine Chapel. The decade-long restoration of the largest room uncovered Raphael's pioneering technique using oil paint directly on walls, marking a significant discovery in art history.

This remarkable room, the Room of Constantine, was painted by Raphael and his students, dedicated to Roman Emperor Constantine, who advanced Christianity across the Roman Empire. Vatican Museums director Barbara Jatta emphasized that this restoration has rewritten a part of art history, highlighting Raphael's distinctive, unfinished wall painting endeavors.

Despite Raphael's death in 1520 at age 37, which left his ambitious project incomplete, the newly discovered techniques and unfinished paintwork shine light on his innovative methods. As the scaffolding comes down, the Vatican Museums prepare to welcome visitors to this magnificent testament to Renaissance art for the upcoming 2025 Jubilee.

