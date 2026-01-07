Preserving History: The Heritage Renaissance at Chakzam Bridge

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reviewed the master plan for developing a proposed tourist and heritage center around the Chakzam Bridge in Tawang district, advocating a community-centered approach to preserve the region's rich indigenous engineering legacy.

Khandu underscored the civilizational depth of the Himalayas, noting its long history of innovative engineering. He stated that the Himalayas were home to iron-chain suspension bridges centuries before such technologies appeared elsewhere globally.

The 15th-century Chakzam Bridge, attributed to Buddhist Monk Thangtong Gyalpo, stands as a testament to indigenous engineering and community infrastructure. The planned tourism center aims to celebrate this heritage, benefiting local residents by balancing conservation, community participation, and sustainable tourism.

