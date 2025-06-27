Unveiling Raphael's Forgotten Oil Technique

The Vatican Museums have unveiled the restored Raphael Rooms, showcasing a groundbreaking discovery in Renaissance art. This revelation comes as the culmination of a decade-long restoration effort on the largest of the four Raphael Rooms, the Room of Constantine.

Officials have uncovered that the acclaimed Renaissance artist, Raphael, began experimenting with an oil painting technique directly on the walls, supported by a grid of nails. This method was unprecedented, marking a significant departure from traditional fresco techniques.

The restoration effort, which included the remarkable ceiling fresco by Tommaso Laureti, highlights Raphael's unfinished vision and the innovative approaches of his time. Art enthusiasts can now experience the rooms without scaffolding, ready for the 2025 Jubilee crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)