Left Menu

Unveiling Raphael's Forgotten Oil Technique

The Vatican Museums revealed the restored Raphael Rooms, highlighting an unfinished oil painting technique by Renaissance master Raphael. The discovery during a decade-long restoration underscores Raphael's experimental methods. The Room of Constantine features works by Raphael and his students, marking a significant art historical revelation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:23 IST
Unveiling Raphael's Forgotten Oil Technique
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Vatican Museums have unveiled the restored Raphael Rooms, showcasing a groundbreaking discovery in Renaissance art. This revelation comes as the culmination of a decade-long restoration effort on the largest of the four Raphael Rooms, the Room of Constantine.

Officials have uncovered that the acclaimed Renaissance artist, Raphael, began experimenting with an oil painting technique directly on the walls, supported by a grid of nails. This method was unprecedented, marking a significant departure from traditional fresco techniques.

The restoration effort, which included the remarkable ceiling fresco by Tommaso Laureti, highlights Raphael's unfinished vision and the innovative approaches of his time. Art enthusiasts can now experience the rooms without scaffolding, ready for the 2025 Jubilee crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025