A Celebrated Journalistic Journey: Remembering N C Gundu Rao
Veteran journalist and former Associate Editor of Deccan Herald, N C Gundu Rao, passed away at 78 in Bengaluru. His career spanned nearly four decades, marked by his critical commentary on politics and social issues. He was remembered for his professionalism, dedication, and inspiring contributions to journalism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Veteran journalist N C Gundu Rao, who served as the Associate Editor of Deccan Herald, has passed away at the age of 78 in Bengaluru.
For nearly 35 years, Rao was a respected figure in journalism, his career defined by incisive political commentary and adherence to professional ethics.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged Rao's contributions, highlighting his rise from proofreader to associate editor as a testament to his dedication. Gundu Rao's life remains an inspiration for future generations of journalists.
