A Celebrated Journalistic Journey: Remembering N C Gundu Rao

Veteran journalist N C Gundu Rao, who served as the Associate Editor of Deccan Herald, has passed away at the age of 78 in Bengaluru.

For nearly 35 years, Rao was a respected figure in journalism, his career defined by incisive political commentary and adherence to professional ethics.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged Rao's contributions, highlighting his rise from proofreader to associate editor as a testament to his dedication. Gundu Rao's life remains an inspiration for future generations of journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)