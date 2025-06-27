Gajapati Maharaja: Humble Servant of Lord Jagannath

The Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Divyasingha Deb, conducted the revered 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual on Friday. This traditional ceremony marks the beginning of the Rath Yatra, where he sweeps the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings with a golden-handled broom, as priests chant and perform aarti.

Dressed in ceremonial white and carried in a silver-plated palanquin, the Maharaja symbolically cleans the chariots, highlighting his role as the first servitor of Lord Jagannath. This act demonstrates humility and devotion, serving as a reminder of equality before the divine, with devotees pulling the chariots thereafter.

The ritual, steeped in history, dates back to the 12th century when the rulers of Orissa declared themselves servants of Lord Jagannath. Today, this practice continues to reinforce the message that every individual is equal in the eyes of the Lord, regardless of their societal status.

