Gajapati Maharaja: Humble Servant of Lord Jagannath

The titular king of Puri, Divyasingha Deb, known as the Gajapati Maharaja, performs the 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual during the Rath Yatra. This ancient ritual involves sweeping the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, symbolizing equality before the divine. The tradition stresses humility and devotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Divyasingha Deb, conducted the revered 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual on Friday. This traditional ceremony marks the beginning of the Rath Yatra, where he sweeps the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings with a golden-handled broom, as priests chant and perform aarti.

Dressed in ceremonial white and carried in a silver-plated palanquin, the Maharaja symbolically cleans the chariots, highlighting his role as the first servitor of Lord Jagannath. This act demonstrates humility and devotion, serving as a reminder of equality before the divine, with devotees pulling the chariots thereafter.

The ritual, steeped in history, dates back to the 12th century when the rulers of Orissa declared themselves servants of Lord Jagannath. Today, this practice continues to reinforce the message that every individual is equal in the eyes of the Lord, regardless of their societal status.

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

