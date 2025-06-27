Hollywood Drama: Brad Pitt's House Hit by Intruders Amid F1 Promo Tour

In a startling incident amid a busy promotional tour for his latest film 'F1', Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt's Los Angeles residence was targeted by burglars on Wednesday night. According to LAPD Officer Drake Madison, three individuals entered the property through a front window and made off with an unspecified amount of personal items.

Despite the break-in, no suspects have yet been apprehended, and authorities are tight-lipped on details regarding the ongoing investigation. In contrast to this unsettling event, Pitt is energetically involved in promoting 'F1', where he stars as Sonny Hayes, a former racer making a comeback with a fictional Formula One team.

Adding to his bustling schedule, Pitt recently made headlines by reuniting with fellow A-lister Tom Cruise at the London premiere of 'F1'. During a light-hearted chat with E! News, Pitt joked about starring alongside Cruise, known for his daring stunts, saying he'd prefer to keep his feet on the ground for any potential collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)