Empowering Youth: UNICEF's Climate Action Workbook in India

UNICEF recently introduced a climate action workbook designed to empower young Indian advocates in identifying and solving environmental challenges. The workbook, titled 'Pathways: From Leadership to Advocacy,' aims to develop youth capacity for addressing and advancing climate initiatives.

Launched by UNICEF YuWaah in partnership with Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, and developed with contributions from the Bring Back Green Foundation, the workbook equips young people with practical tools like the 'five whys' method to uncover the root causes behind environmental issues.

The initiative also emphasizes tailored advocacy strategies. It encourages youth to understand their target audience to effectively present actionable solutions for climate issues, drawing inspiration from successful models like Kerala's Kudumbashree.

(With inputs from agencies.)