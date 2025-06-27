Left Menu

Empowering Youth: UNICEF's Climate Action Workbook in India

UNICEF launched a climate action workbook for young Indians, targeting youth capacity-building in environmental advocacy. 'Pathways: From Leadership to Advocacy' gives tools like the 'five whys' method to address root causes of climate issues, promoting peer collaboration and tailored advocacy to effect meaningful change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:37 IST
UNICEF recently introduced a climate action workbook designed to empower young Indian advocates in identifying and solving environmental challenges. The workbook, titled 'Pathways: From Leadership to Advocacy,' aims to develop youth capacity for addressing and advancing climate initiatives.

Launched by UNICEF YuWaah in partnership with Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, and developed with contributions from the Bring Back Green Foundation, the workbook equips young people with practical tools like the 'five whys' method to uncover the root causes behind environmental issues.

The initiative also emphasizes tailored advocacy strategies. It encourages youth to understand their target audience to effectively present actionable solutions for climate issues, drawing inspiration from successful models like Kerala's Kudumbashree.

