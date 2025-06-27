Empowering Youth: UNICEF's Climate Action Workbook in India
UNICEF launched a climate action workbook for young Indians, targeting youth capacity-building in environmental advocacy. 'Pathways: From Leadership to Advocacy' gives tools like the 'five whys' method to address root causes of climate issues, promoting peer collaboration and tailored advocacy to effect meaningful change.
- Country:
- India
UNICEF recently introduced a climate action workbook designed to empower young Indian advocates in identifying and solving environmental challenges. The workbook, titled 'Pathways: From Leadership to Advocacy,' aims to develop youth capacity for addressing and advancing climate initiatives.
Launched by UNICEF YuWaah in partnership with Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, and developed with contributions from the Bring Back Green Foundation, the workbook equips young people with practical tools like the 'five whys' method to uncover the root causes behind environmental issues.
The initiative also emphasizes tailored advocacy strategies. It encourages youth to understand their target audience to effectively present actionable solutions for climate issues, drawing inspiration from successful models like Kerala's Kudumbashree.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Environmental Breach: School Under Scrutiny for Green Violations
Dolma Gyari Honored with IFCSS 'Spirit of Freedom Award' for Leadership and Advocacy
Karnataka Leaders Advocate Green Initiatives During World Environment Day Eco-Walk
Tamil Language Advocacy in Indian Courts Gains Momentum
Uttarakhand Court Greenlights Soapstone Auction Amid Environmental Concerns