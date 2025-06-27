Journalistic Integrity: A Call for Responsible Reporting
Prasar Bharti Chairman Navneet Sehgal emphasized the need for responsible journalism, warning against misrepresenting events to outpace rivals. Highlighting Operation Sindoor, Sehgal critiqued media exaggerations, urging journalists to uphold fearlessness, impartiality, and nationalism, and to avoid sensationalism in reporting at the Devrishi Narad Patrakar Samman-2025 event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Navneet Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharti, highlighted the importance of journalistic integrity in a speech on Friday. He cautioned against the lure of sensationalism to beat rivals in getting news first.
Sehgal referenced Operation Sindoor, pointing out how sections of the media inflated expectations that led to public misconception. This, he warned, could result in irrevocable damage.
During his address at the Devrishi Narad Patrakar Samman-2025, Sehgal urged the media to maintain fearlessness, impartiality, and nationalism, steering clear of an agenda-driven narrative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Universities struggle to police AI use as academic integrity crisis deepens
We respect each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity: PM Modi.
Akhilesh Yadav Questions Recruitment Fairness and Government's Integrity
For any country, respecting territorial integrity, sovereignty is essential: PM Modi.
Raj Kundra: Heartfelt Integrity in 'The Traitors'