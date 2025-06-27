Journalistic Integrity: A Call for Responsible Reporting

Navneet Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharti, highlighted the importance of journalistic integrity in a speech on Friday. He cautioned against the lure of sensationalism to beat rivals in getting news first.

Sehgal referenced Operation Sindoor, pointing out how sections of the media inflated expectations that led to public misconception. This, he warned, could result in irrevocable damage.

During his address at the Devrishi Narad Patrakar Samman-2025, Sehgal urged the media to maintain fearlessness, impartiality, and nationalism, steering clear of an agenda-driven narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)