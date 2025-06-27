Left Menu

Journalistic Integrity: A Call for Responsible Reporting

Prasar Bharti Chairman Navneet Sehgal emphasized the need for responsible journalism, warning against misrepresenting events to outpace rivals. Highlighting Operation Sindoor, Sehgal critiqued media exaggerations, urging journalists to uphold fearlessness, impartiality, and nationalism, and to avoid sensationalism in reporting at the Devrishi Narad Patrakar Samman-2025 event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:40 IST
Journalistic Integrity: A Call for Responsible Reporting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Navneet Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharti, highlighted the importance of journalistic integrity in a speech on Friday. He cautioned against the lure of sensationalism to beat rivals in getting news first.

Sehgal referenced Operation Sindoor, pointing out how sections of the media inflated expectations that led to public misconception. This, he warned, could result in irrevocable damage.

During his address at the Devrishi Narad Patrakar Samman-2025, Sehgal urged the media to maintain fearlessness, impartiality, and nationalism, steering clear of an agenda-driven narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025