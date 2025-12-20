Vice President Stresses Integrity in Public Service Commission's Role

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the essential role of Public Service Commissions (PSCs) in ensuring effective governance systems during the National Conference of Chairpersons. He emphasized that PSCs are vital in upholding the quality and integrity of public administration.

Radhakrishnan warned that even isolated irregularities could erode institutional credibility, advocating for zero tolerance towards malpractice in public examinations. He underscored ethical standards as crucial, calling for transparency and objectivity in the recruitment process to eliminate bias. He noted that the quality of governance and people in these roles are pivotal as India moves towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

He reiterated the importance of PSC independence as a constitutional safeguard, ensuring merit-based recruitment remains credible. Radhakrishnan also called for robust performance appraisals and oversight, suggesting that PSCs include assessments of ethical and behavioral competencies in their processes.

