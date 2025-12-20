Left Menu

Vice President Stresses Integrity in Public Service Commission's Role

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the crucial role of Public Service Commissions in maintaining the integrity and efficacy of governance. He advocated for ethical recruitment by PSCs, highlighting transparency and meritocracy while stressing the importance of fair assessments and oversight for enduring excellence in public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:08 IST
Vice President Stresses Integrity in Public Service Commission's Role
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the essential role of Public Service Commissions (PSCs) in ensuring effective governance systems during the National Conference of Chairpersons. He emphasized that PSCs are vital in upholding the quality and integrity of public administration.

Radhakrishnan warned that even isolated irregularities could erode institutional credibility, advocating for zero tolerance towards malpractice in public examinations. He underscored ethical standards as crucial, calling for transparency and objectivity in the recruitment process to eliminate bias. He noted that the quality of governance and people in these roles are pivotal as India moves towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

He reiterated the importance of PSC independence as a constitutional safeguard, ensuring merit-based recruitment remains credible. Radhakrishnan also called for robust performance appraisals and oversight, suggesting that PSCs include assessments of ethical and behavioral competencies in their processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025