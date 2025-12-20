Left Menu

Governor Urges Graduates to Build a Nation with Integrity and Innovation

Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) K T Parnaik encouraged graduates at Himalayan University's convocation to contribute to society with innovation and compassion. He highlighted the importance of discipline and values alongside academic excellence and urged for engagement in societal initiatives and pursuing innovation ethically.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) K T Parnaik addressed graduates at the Himalayan University convocation, urging them to contribute to society with integrity and innovation. He stressed that even minor acts of service can bolster the nation's moral fabric.

Speaking to the graduates, the governor emphasized the importance of lifelong learning and the courage to innovate with compassion. He noted that discipline, character, and values are crucial for building responsible citizens alongside academic success.

The governor praised the university's NEP-2020-aligned curriculum focusing on research, skill development, and employability. He advised fostering discipline and punctuality and encouraged pursuing innovations anchored in ethics as the world rapidly evolves with advancements like AI and biotechnology.

