Left Menu

Peaceful Passage with a Giant Disruption: The 148th Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad

The 148th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad proceeded smoothly with a massive gathering, save for a minor disruption when an elephant ran amok. The event, marked by the unity of communities, took 12 hours and featured tight security with AI surveillance. Notably, it highlighted significant tableaux celebrating India's military accomplishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:08 IST
Peaceful Passage with a Giant Disruption: The 148th Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 148th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad concluded peacefully, notwithstanding a minor disruption caused by an agitated elephant. This grand annual procession saw thousands gather to witness the deity's journey, as three chariots traversed the city over a span of 12 hours.

A sudden disruption occurred when an elephant, startled by the noise, broke through barricades in the Khadia area. Quick action by mahouts brought the situation under control, ensuring the procession stayed on course. These brief moments punctuated an otherwise harmonious event.

The yatra was distinguished by notable gestures of communal harmony, as local Muslim communities welcomed the procession throughout. Additionally, the event was marked by impressive military-themed tableaux, underscoring camaraderie, alongside tight security measures, including the debut of an AI-based surveillance system for crowd control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025