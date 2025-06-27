Peaceful Passage with a Giant Disruption: The 148th Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad

The 148th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad concluded peacefully, notwithstanding a minor disruption caused by an agitated elephant. This grand annual procession saw thousands gather to witness the deity's journey, as three chariots traversed the city over a span of 12 hours.

A sudden disruption occurred when an elephant, startled by the noise, broke through barricades in the Khadia area. Quick action by mahouts brought the situation under control, ensuring the procession stayed on course. These brief moments punctuated an otherwise harmonious event.

The yatra was distinguished by notable gestures of communal harmony, as local Muslim communities welcomed the procession throughout. Additionally, the event was marked by impressive military-themed tableaux, underscoring camaraderie, alongside tight security measures, including the debut of an AI-based surveillance system for crowd control.

(With inputs from agencies.)