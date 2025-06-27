Left Menu

Farewell to Shirahama's Beloved Pandas: A Final Goodbye

Thousands of fans congregated at Adventure World in Shirahama to bid farewell to a family of four giant pandas. These pandas, on loan from China, made their last public appearance before being returned. The pandas' departure signifies the end of a 30-year collaboration between Japan and China in panda conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shirahama | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:49 IST
Farewell to Shirahama's Beloved Pandas: A Final Goodbye
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

In an emotional send-off, thousands of fans gathered at Shirahama's Adventure World theme park to bid farewell to a cherished family of four giant pandas.

These animals, who have been a staple at the park, made their final public appearance before returning to China, from where they were originally loaned.

The pandas' departure marks the conclusion of a 30-year partnership between Japan and China focused on panda conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025