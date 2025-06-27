Farewell to Shirahama's Beloved Pandas: A Final Goodbye
Thousands of fans congregated at Adventure World in Shirahama to bid farewell to a family of four giant pandas. These pandas, on loan from China, made their last public appearance before being returned. The pandas' departure signifies the end of a 30-year collaboration between Japan and China in panda conservation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shirahama | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:49 IST
- Country:
- Japan
In an emotional send-off, thousands of fans gathered at Shirahama's Adventure World theme park to bid farewell to a cherished family of four giant pandas.
These animals, who have been a staple at the park, made their final public appearance before returning to China, from where they were originally loaned.
The pandas' departure marks the conclusion of a 30-year partnership between Japan and China focused on panda conservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan's Political Pulse: The Crucial Upper House Election Approaches
Japan's Bold Election Pledge: Cash Handouts to Tackle Inflation
Japan's Election Cash Handout Plan Amid Inflation Concerns
Japan and U.S. Lay Groundwork for Prosperous Trade Accord
Telangana's Healthcare Revolution: From Medical Colleges to Japanese Language Training