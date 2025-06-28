Temple Tension: Priest's Ultimatum Prompts Police Officer Suspension

A station officer from the Badshahi Naka police station in Uttar Pradesh was suspended following allegations of misbehavior with Mahant Jitendra Das, priest of the Hanuman temple in Panki. Das had threatened self-immolation if additional sound systems for the Jagannath Rath Yatra were removed, prompting swift police action.

The incident sparked a confrontation between police and devotees when organizers were asked to limit sound equipment. The situation escalated as locals protested, and the priest demanded the withdrawal of the officer. Heeding the call, top officials placed the officer under suspension, allowing the yatra to proceed.

Authorities deployed reserved police forces to monitor the procession as a precaution. Deputy Commissioner of Police Satyajeet Gupta appealed for peace, ensuring the security amidst rising tensions. The episode drew political attention, with Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai joining the priest's supporters in protest.