Star-studded Weddings, Fashion Handovers, and Iconic Farewells Shape Entertainment News

The entertainment industry is abuzz as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez prepare for their luxurious Venice wedding, highlighted by a guest list teeming with celebrities. Their gala, however, faces protests from local activists.

Anna Wintour, a towering figure in fashion as Vogue's editor-in-chief since 1988, announced her upcoming resignation. Her tenure, marked by significant contributions to the fashion world, also saw her raising over $300 million for the U.S. Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

The Searchers, the iconic 60s band known for hits like 'Sweets for My Sweet', will make their final bow at Glastonbury Festival, concluding an illustrious 66-year career. Meanwhile, Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi made a touching comeback on Glastonbury's Pyramid stage, two years after taking a break for his mental health.

