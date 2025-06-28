Left Menu

Terrifying Success: 'Maa' Scares Up Rs 4.93 Crore on Opening Day

'Maa', a mythological horror film starring Kajol, grossed Rs 4.93 crore on its opening day. Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, the movie explores themes of fear and faith as a mother turns into Goddess Kali to fight a demonic curse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kajol's latest film, 'Maa', has broken the clutches of competition at the box office, raking in an impressive Rs 4.93 crore nett on its debut day. Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, this mythological horror film has captivated cinemas with its blend of fear and faith.

The production team, which includes big names like Jio Studios and Devgn Films, confirmed the figures on social media, exciting fans with the caption, 'Your love has been unstoppable for this mytho-horror tale! #MaaTheFilm - in cinemas NOW.'

'Maa' tells the gripping story of a mother who transforms into the fierce Goddess Kali to combat a malevolent curse tied to fear, blood, and betrayal, also featuring stars like Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Ronit Roy.

