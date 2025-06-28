Terrifying Success: 'Maa' Scares Up Rs 4.93 Crore on Opening Day

Kajol's latest film, 'Maa', has broken the clutches of competition at the box office, raking in an impressive Rs 4.93 crore nett on its debut day. Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, this mythological horror film has captivated cinemas with its blend of fear and faith.

The production team, which includes big names like Jio Studios and Devgn Films, confirmed the figures on social media, exciting fans with the caption, 'Your love has been unstoppable for this mytho-horror tale! #MaaTheFilm - in cinemas NOW.'

'Maa' tells the gripping story of a mother who transforms into the fierce Goddess Kali to combat a malevolent curse tied to fear, blood, and betrayal, also featuring stars like Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Ronit Roy.