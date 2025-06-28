Left Menu

MOSAIC Initiative: A Decade of Diversity at Tata Steel

Tata Steel celebrated ten years of their diversity initiative, MOSAIC, aiming for 20% workforce diversity by 2028. Committed to redefining norms and crafting inclusive policies, the initiative supports diverse groups. Milestones include scholarships, inclusive shifts, and HR policies that promote equity and creativity in the workplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:00 IST
Tata Steel has marked a significant milestone by celebrating a decade of its pioneering diversity and inclusion initiative, MOSAIC. Launched in 2015, the initiative aims for 20% diversity across the workforce by 2028, and it has been instrumental in reshaping workplace norms in male-dominated sectors.

The company's HR policies have continually evolved to offer equal benefits for LGBTQIA+ partners, gender-neutral parental leave, and inclusive support programs. This year, alongside Pride Month, Tata Steel reaffirms its commitment to an inclusive workplace guided by five strategic pillars: recruitment, sensitisation, retention and development, infrastructure, and celebration.

Over the past decade, MOSAIC has paved the way for numerous programs such as the Women of Mettle scholarship, integration of transgender operators, and the operationalization of India's first all-women mining shift. These initiatives have broken industry stereotypes, fostering an environment where diversity thrives.

