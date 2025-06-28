India Celebrates Jain Scholar Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed appreciation for India's distinguished status as the most ancient living civilization during a centenary event on Saturday. The gathering commemorated Jain spiritual figure Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj Ji's birth anniversary, celebrating his significant contributions to literature, language, and welfare initiatives.

Speaking at Vigyan Bhawan, Modi lauded the late scholar's ideals, which have inspired the government's welfare policies aimed at ensuring no one is left behind. The PM extolled Maharaj Ji's efforts in reviving the ancient Prakrit language and promoting Jain philosophy.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust, marked the start of a centenary celebration with a series of events into April 2026, honoring the late scholar's profound impact on society and the preservation of India's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)