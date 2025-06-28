Restored 'Sholay' Shines Again on Its 50th Anniversary in Italy

An uncut and restored version of the iconic Indian film 'Sholay' was showcased at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy, to mark its 50th anniversary. The event, held at the Piazza Maggiore, drew a packed audience who stayed until the early hours to relive the magic of this cinematic masterpiece.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy and featuring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Hema Malini, 'Sholay' is celebrated for its memorable characters and dialogues. Shivendra Singh Dungarpur from the Film Heritage Foundation, which led the restoration, expressed his excitement online, calling it a childhood dream come true.

The restored version includes six extra minutes, reinstating the original ending where Gabbar is killed by Thakur, a scene altered by censors during India's Emergency in 1975. The film's enduring legacy in Indian pop culture, with its compelling characters like Jai, Veeru, and villain Gabbar Singh, remains unchallenged.