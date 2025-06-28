Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Hindi in Maharashtra Schools

Maharashtra's decision to introduce Hindi as a third language from Class I is seen as a BJP-RSS plot to diminish Marathi's status. State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal accuses the government of undermining linguistic diversity, and urges literary figures to unite against the move, labeling it a cultural struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government's recent move to introduce Hindi in schools from Class I has ignited controversy, as state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal accuses the BJP-RSS of attempting to marginalize Marathi and erode linguistic diversity safeguarded by the Constitution.

On June 17, a government resolution declared Hindi the third language for Classes 1 to 5, albeit not mandatory, in English and Marathi medium schools. Sapkal asserts this is not merely a language policy but part of a broader agenda to impose Hindi hegemony, a move he vows to resist to protect Marathi, which he describes as an essential part of the state's identity and culture.

Sapkal calls for a united protest against the order, highlighting discrepancies like Hindi's non-compulsory status in Gujarat, and emphasizes the cultural significance of this battle, which opposition parties claim hides a political motive to prioritize Hindi over regional tongues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

