Controversy Erupts Over Hindi in Maharashtra Schools
Maharashtra's decision to introduce Hindi as a third language from Class I is seen as a BJP-RSS plot to diminish Marathi's status. State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal accuses the government of undermining linguistic diversity, and urges literary figures to unite against the move, labeling it a cultural struggle.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government's recent move to introduce Hindi in schools from Class I has ignited controversy, as state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal accuses the BJP-RSS of attempting to marginalize Marathi and erode linguistic diversity safeguarded by the Constitution.
On June 17, a government resolution declared Hindi the third language for Classes 1 to 5, albeit not mandatory, in English and Marathi medium schools. Sapkal asserts this is not merely a language policy but part of a broader agenda to impose Hindi hegemony, a move he vows to resist to protect Marathi, which he describes as an essential part of the state's identity and culture.
Sapkal calls for a united protest against the order, highlighting discrepancies like Hindi's non-compulsory status in Gujarat, and emphasizes the cultural significance of this battle, which opposition parties claim hides a political motive to prioritize Hindi over regional tongues.
(With inputs from agencies.)