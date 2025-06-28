Left Menu

Sudhakar Gasoleen: Blending Ancient Ayurvedic Wisdom with Modern Wellness

India Pvt. Ltd. celebrates nearly 100 years of Ayurvedic innovation by launching a nationwide campaign for its digestive remedy, Sudhakar Gasoleen. With actor Pankaj Tripathi as ambassador, the product emphasizes Ayurvedic healing. The campaign highlights Sudhakar's dedication to natural health solutions, reflecting its rich legacy in modern contexts.

India Pvt. Ltd. is celebrating its centennial milestone by launching a nationwide campaign for its renowned digestive aid, Sudhakar Gasoleen. The product, praised for blending ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with contemporary care, features acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi as its brand ambassador. The vibrant campaign slogan, "Gasoleen Gazab Hai!", aims to promote digestive wellness across India.

Rooted in traditional Ayurvedic principles, Sudhakar Gasoleen addresses modern digestive issues while staying true to its natural healing roots. This vegan and organic formulation targets indigestion, bloating, and gastric discomfort with meticulously selected herbs. "Gasoleen embodies our dedication to preserving Ayurvedic traditions while addressing contemporary needs," says Dr. Srishti Jain, CEO of Arunveda.

With Pankaj Tripathi on board, Sudhakar seeks to extend its reach, aiming for a renewed appreciation for natural remedies. The campaign's design highlights Sudhakar's legacy and product efficacy, ensuring accessibility through major e-commerce platforms and retail outlets. As Sudhakar Ayur Lab marks its 100th year, it continues to advance Indian health through Ayurvedic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

