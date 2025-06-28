Left Menu

Weaving Tradition into Trend: KCPC Bandhani's Global Journey

CA Piyush Agarwal has transformed KCPC Bandhani, a local saree business in Sikar, Rajasthan, into a renowned ethnic wear brand. Embracing digital platforms and preserving craftsmanship, the brand appeals to modern Indian women nationwide. With a focus on artisan livelihoods, it aims to expand globally while staying true to its cultural roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sikar | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:30 IST
In the modest town of Sikar, Rajasthan, CA Piyush Agarwal is revolutionizing the ethnic fashion industry. He has turned KCPC Bandhani, a family-run saree business, into a nationally beloved brand.

Starting as Khatushyam Fashion Pvt. Ltd. in 1978, the business has evolved under Agarwal's vision to embrace e-commerce, offering over 3000 Bandhani designs to modern consumers. Through platforms like Amazon, Myntra, and Flipkart, the brand brings traditional wear to the masses, fostering community pride.

Piyush's commitment to artisan craftsmanship and innovation drives the brand's success, aiming for global expansion. His work ensures Bandhani not only adorns special occasions but becomes a staple in everyday fashion, blending tradition with contemporary appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

