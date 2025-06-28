Left Menu

Global Vision Unveiling: Save Earth Mission's Monumental Leap

Save Earth Mission, after setting a world record by planting 500,000 trees in one hour, announces its Global Vision Unveiling event. The plan includes planting 30 billion trees by 2040 to achieve net zero carbon emissions. The event will take place on July 3, 2025, in Ahmedabad, India.

Updated: 28-06-2025 17:43 IST
Global Vision Unveiling: Save Earth Mission's Monumental Leap
In a groundbreaking move, Save Earth Mission has captured global attention with its record-setting initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' during which over 500,000 trees were planted in just one hour. This historic feat has inspired a worldwide climate movement.

Furthering its mission, the organization has declared its most ambitious international endeavor yet—the Save Earth Mission Global Vision Unveiling. Scheduled for July 3, 2025, in Ahmedabad, India, the event will reveal the plan to plant 30 billion trees by 2040. This effort aims to guide the world toward achieving net zero carbon emissions.

Through a global public vote, Ahmedabad was chosen as the event's host city, underscoring India's pivotal role in this international climate action. Leaders, representatives, and volunteers will gather to initiate collaborative efforts, which include strategic partnerships, global commitment to plantations, and cultural exhibitions, marking a significant step in combating climate change.

