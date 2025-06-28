Left Menu

The Legacy of Shefali Jariwala: Remembering the 'Kaanta Laga' Star

Shefali Jariwala, famed for her starring role in the music video 'Kaanta Laga', passed away at 42. Despite her beginnings in engineering, she rose to fame through her iconic dance moves and appearances in reality shows. Her sudden demise has left the entertainment industry in shock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:50 IST
The Legacy of Shefali Jariwala: Remembering the 'Kaanta Laga' Star
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Shefali Jariwala, a well-known figure from the early 2000s music scene, has died at the age of 42 in Mumbai. Best remembered for her electrifying performance in the hit music video 'Kaanta Laga', Jariwala's contribution to popular culture has been significant.

Rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, Jariwala was declared dead on arrival, leaving many questions unanswered about the cause of her death. Tributes have poured in from celebrities including Sunidhi Chauhan and Mika Singh, expressing shock and grief.

Jariwala, who transitioned from engineering to entertainment, left an indelible mark with her role in 'Kaanta Laga' and appearances on reality shows like 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 13'. Her death is mourned widely across the entertainment world, highlighting her legacy and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025