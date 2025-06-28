The Legacy of Shefali Jariwala: Remembering the 'Kaanta Laga' Star
Shefali Jariwala, famed for her starring role in the music video 'Kaanta Laga', passed away at 42. Despite her beginnings in engineering, she rose to fame through her iconic dance moves and appearances in reality shows. Her sudden demise has left the entertainment industry in shock.
- Country:
- India
Shefali Jariwala, a well-known figure from the early 2000s music scene, has died at the age of 42 in Mumbai. Best remembered for her electrifying performance in the hit music video 'Kaanta Laga', Jariwala's contribution to popular culture has been significant.
Rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, Jariwala was declared dead on arrival, leaving many questions unanswered about the cause of her death. Tributes have poured in from celebrities including Sunidhi Chauhan and Mika Singh, expressing shock and grief.
Jariwala, who transitioned from engineering to entertainment, left an indelible mark with her role in 'Kaanta Laga' and appearances on reality shows like 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 13'. Her death is mourned widely across the entertainment world, highlighting her legacy and impact.
