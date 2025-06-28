The Legacy of Shefali Jariwala: Remembering the 'Kaanta Laga' Star

Prominent television actor Shefali Jariwala, famed for her iconic appearance in the 'Kaanta Laga' music video, has passed away at the age of 42. This sudden demise has shocked the entertainment fraternity.

Rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by her husband, Parag Tyagi, Jariwala was tragically declared dead on arrival. The exact cause of death remains unknown as police await the post-mortem results, although initial reports suggest a cardiac arrest.

The television industry mourns the loss of the vivacious star, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and friends. Her legacy includes her significant impact on reality television and the unforgettable 'Kaanta Laga' that changed her life forever.

