Left Menu

The Legacy of Shefali Jariwala: Remembering the 'Kaanta Laga' Star

TV actor Shefali Jariwala, known for her 'Kaanta Laga' fame, passed away at 42. Her sudden death has left the entertainment industry in shock. A cardiac arrest is suspected, but police await post-mortem results. Tributes from friends and colleagues pour in, celebrating her vibrant spirit and contributions to reality television.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:32 IST
The Legacy of Shefali Jariwala: Remembering the 'Kaanta Laga' Star
Shefali Jariwala
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent television actor Shefali Jariwala, famed for her iconic appearance in the 'Kaanta Laga' music video, has passed away at the age of 42. This sudden demise has shocked the entertainment fraternity.

Rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by her husband, Parag Tyagi, Jariwala was tragically declared dead on arrival. The exact cause of death remains unknown as police await the post-mortem results, although initial reports suggest a cardiac arrest.

The television industry mourns the loss of the vivacious star, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and friends. Her legacy includes her significant impact on reality television and the unforgettable 'Kaanta Laga' that changed her life forever.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025